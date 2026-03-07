Stray Kids' 'Back Door' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 400 Million Views

Stray Kids’ 2020 hit “Back Door” has reached an exciting new milestone on YouTube!

On March 8 at around 4:15 p.m. KST, Stray Kids’ music video for “Back Door” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s third music video to do so after “God’s Menu” and “Thunderous.”

Stray Kids originally released “Back Door” on September 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that the song took approximately 5 years, 5 months, and 21 days to hit the 400 million mark.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the exciting music video for “Back Door” again below: