LE SSERAFIM's 'SPAGHETTI' Ft. BTS’s j-hope Becomes Their 9th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

LE SSERAFIM has served “SPAGHETTI” over 100 million times on YouTube!

According to SOURCE MUSIC, on March 7 at 5:55 p.m. KST, LE SSERAFIM’s music video for their latest hit “SPAGHETTI” featuring BTS’s j-hope surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

LE SSERAFIM originally released the music video for “SPAGHETTI” on October 24, 2025 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it just took over four months and 11 days to reach the milestone.

“SPAGHETTI” is LE SSERAFIM’s ninth music video to hit the 100 million mark, following “FEARLESS,” “ANTIFRAGILE,” “UNFORGIVEN,” “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife,” “Smart,” “Perfect Night,” “EASY,” and “CRAZY.”

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM and j-hope!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “SPAGHETTI” again below: