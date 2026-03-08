'Undercover Miss Hong' And 'The Practical Guide To Love' Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both “Undercover Miss Hong” and “The Practical Guide to Love” hit new highs in viewership last night!

On March 7, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” soared to its highest viewership ratings to date ahead of its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of the hit drama was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday, when it scored an average nationwide rating of 13.1 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new rom-com “The Practical Guide to Love” set a personal record of its own with its third episode, which rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” and KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love,” which normally air on Saturdays, both took the night off due to coverage of the World Baseball Classic.

Watch the first three episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)