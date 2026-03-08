Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 2
After two weeks at No. 2, IVE’s “BANG BANG” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song. Congratulations to IVE!
KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” which topped the chart for the last four weeks, is down one spot to No. 2.
Two new songs debuted in the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ latest single “RUDE!” The song captures the playful rebellion of mischievous girls who refuse to be bound by fixed rules.
“BOTH SIDES” by NCT JNJM, a new unit made up of members Jeno and Jaemin, debuts at No. 8. “BOTH SIDES” is a hip hop dance song in which smooth drum beats and witty rapping come together in an energetic way.
-
1 (+1) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (new) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+3) My whole world
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (–) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (-3) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
8 (new) BOTH SIDES
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (-4) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 18 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|12 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|13 (-2)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|14 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|15 (-3)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|16 (+2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|17 (+4)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|18 (new)
|SANE
|ONE PACT
|19 (-3)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|20 (new)
|Still Rose
|ASC2NT
|21 (new)
|ROOMBADOOMBA
|DAILY:DIRECTION
|22 (-7)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|23 (+22)
|Crown
|EXO
|24 (-5)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|25 (+4)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|26 (-3)
|끝사랑 (Last Love)
|Tei
|27 (-10)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|28 (-1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|29 (+1)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|30 (-5)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|31 (-3)
|Adrenaline
|ATEEZ
|32 (–)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|33 (-9)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|34 (new)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|35 (+1)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|36 (new)
|미워 (Ego)
|Crush
|37 (-17)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|38 (+3)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|39 (new)
|UNCOOL
|QQQ
|40 (+2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|41 (-2)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|42 (+2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|43 (-12)
|Mono (feat. skaiwater)
|i-dle
|44 (-7)
|Daydream
|Wendy
|45 (-19)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|46 (-8)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|47 (-12)
|FREAK ALARM
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|48 (-8)
|DUET
|Zico, Lilas
|49 (-1)
|안 봐도 비디오 (Super Obvious)
|MADEIN
|50 (new)
|too late
|Lee Ji Ham
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%