Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 2

After two weeks at No. 2, IVE’s “BANG BANG” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song. Congratulations to IVE!

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” which topped the chart for the last four weeks, is down one spot to No. 2.

Two new songs debuted in the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ latest single “RUDE!” The song captures the playful rebellion of mischievous girls who refuse to be bound by fixed rules.

“BOTH SIDES” by NCT JNJM, a new unit made up of members Jeno and Jaemin, debuts at No. 8. “BOTH SIDES” is a hip hop dance song in which smooth drum beats and witty rapping come together in an energetic way.

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 2 1 (+1) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (new) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (-1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+3) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 8 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (–) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 6 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-3) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 4 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (new) BOTH SIDES Album: BOTH SIDES Artist/Band: NCT JNJM Music: Villanueva, Persson Lyrics: Cho Yun Kyoung Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-4) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 18 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 12 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 13 (-2) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 14 (–) Drowning WOODZ 15 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High 16 (+2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 17 (+4) OVERDRIVE TWS 18 (new) SANE ONE PACT 19 (-3) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 20 (new) Still Rose ASC2NT 21 (new) ROOMBADOOMBA DAILY:DIRECTION 22 (-7) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 23 (+22) Crown EXO 24 (-5) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 25 (+4) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 26 (-3) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei 27 (-10) Knife ENHYPEN 28 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 29 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé 30 (-5) GO! CORTIS 31 (-3) Adrenaline ATEEZ 32 (–) like JENNIE Jennie 33 (-9) Do It Stray Kids 34 (new) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 35 (+1) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 36 (new) 미워 (Ego) Crush 37 (-17) Rich Man aespa 38 (+3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 39 (new) UNCOOL QQQ 40 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 41 (-2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 42 (+2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 43 (-12) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle 44 (-7) Daydream Wendy 45 (-19) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 46 (-8) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 47 (-12) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE 48 (-8) DUET Zico, Lilas 49 (-1) 안 봐도 비디오 (Super Obvious) MADEIN 50 (new) too late Lee Ji Ham





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%