Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 2

Mar 08, 2026
by edward1849

After two weeks at No. 2, IVE’s “BANG BANG” moves up one spot to take over as the new No. 1 song. Congratulations to IVE!

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” which topped the chart for the last four weeks, is down one spot to No. 2.

Two new songs debuted in the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ latest single “RUDE!” The song captures the playful rebellion of mischievous girls who refuse to be bound by fixed rules.

“BOTH SIDES” by NCT JNJM, a new unit made up of members Jeno and Jaemin, debuts at No. 8. “BOTH SIDES” is a hip hop dance song in which smooth drum beats and witty rapping come together in an energetic way.

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (+1) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (-1) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (new) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+3) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (–) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-3) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (new) BOTH SIDES
    Image of BOTH SIDES
    Album: BOTH SIDES
    Artist/Band: NCT JNJM
    • Music: Villanueva, Persson
    • Lyrics: Cho Yun Kyoung
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (-4) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 18 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
12 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
13 (-2) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
14 (–) Drowning WOODZ
15 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High
16 (+2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
17 (+4) OVERDRIVE TWS
18 (new) SANE ONE PACT
19 (-3) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
20 (new) Still Rose ASC2NT
21 (new) ROOMBADOOMBA DAILY:DIRECTION
22 (-7) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
23 (+22) Crown EXO
24 (-5) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
25 (+4) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
26 (-3) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei
27 (-10) Knife ENHYPEN
28 (-1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
29 (+1) toxic till the end Rosé
30 (-5) GO! CORTIS
31 (-3) Adrenaline ATEEZ
32 (–) like JENNIE Jennie
33 (-9) Do It Stray Kids
34 (new) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
35 (+1) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
36 (new) 미워 (Ego) Crush
37 (-17) Rich Man aespa
38 (+3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
39 (new) UNCOOL QQQ
40 (+2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
41 (-2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
42 (+2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
43 (-12) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle
44 (-7) Daydream Wendy
45 (-19) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
46 (-8) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
47 (-12) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE
48 (-8) DUET Zico, Lilas
49 (-1) 안 봐도 비디오 (Super Obvious) MADEIN
50 (new) too late Lee Ji Ham


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

