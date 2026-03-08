Park Shin Hye Is Shocked By A Surprise Witness During Courtroom Showdown In 'Undercover Miss Hong' Finale

Get ready for an unpredictable final showdown on “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

Previously on “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo and Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) mobilized Hanmin Securities shareholders to propose a motion to dismiss Chairman Kang Pil Beom (Lee Deok Hwa). Although they fell short of the votes required to oust the chairman, Kang Pil Beom was dealt an unexpected blow later on, at the press conference where he formally introduced his daughter Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su) as his successor.

To her father’s immense shock, Kang No Ra announced that she would be exercising her shares in Hanmin Securities in support of the Yeouido Pirates, seemingly turning the tables in favor of Hong Geum Bo and her allies.

In newly released stills from tonight’s upcoming series finale, the Yeouido Pirates attend a court trial alongside Kang Pil Beom and Hong Geum Bo’s former boss Yoon Jae Beom (Kim Won Hae).

Hong Geum Bo appears calm and composed as she takes the stand as a witness. Meanwhile, Shin Jung Woo, Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul), and Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha) wear concerned expressions that add to the tension of the trial.

However, things take a dramatic turn when a surprise witness shows up in court, shocking Hong Geum Bo and her colleagues. Kang Pil Beom, on the other hand, looks completely relaxed as he wears a bright smile.

The mystery witness’s unexpected appearance instantly shifts the atmosphere in the courtroom, piquing curiosity about their identity and their impact on the battle between Hong Geum Bo and Kang Pil Beom.

To find out what goes down in the courtroom, catch the final episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on March 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Shin Hye in “My Annoying Brother” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Lee Deok Hwa in “The Red Sleeve” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)