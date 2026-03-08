Park Sung Hoon Tenderly Dries Han Ji Min's Hair In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

It looks as though Park Sung Hoon is getting a second chance with Han Ji Min on “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a new rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) couldn’t seem to get his timing right with Lee Ui Yeong after their blind date. Although their date went fairly well, it was fumble after fumble afterwards: whether it was mistakenly thinking that he could wait until his busy schedule cleared up to ask her out for a second date or failing to stop her from going on blind dates with other men, Song Tae Seop made a string of bad decisions that seemed to bring their would-be romance to a halt. Although he even went to the hotel where Lee Ui Yeong worked in the hopes of running into her, luck didn’t seem to be on his side.

However, all that changed at the end of the latest episode, when Lee Ui Yeong unexpectedly crashed into Song Tae Seop—literally—at a campsite.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Ui Yeong naturally melts into Song Tae Seop’s camping trip, as if she was always meant to be part of it. When Song Tae Seop spots Lee Ui Yeong chatting warmly with Lee Soo Ah, the daughter of his friend and business partner, he can’t seem to take his eyes off her.

Later, Song Tae Seop tenderly dries Lee Ui Yeong’s wet hair with his own shirt. Meanwhile, Lee Ui Yeong can’t help getting adorably nervous at the affectionate gesture.

To find out if Lee Ui Yeong will open her heart to Song Tae Seop during their time at the campsite, tune in to the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 8 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

