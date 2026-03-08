Watch: Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, And Park Seo Ham Look After Each Other And Child Actor On Set Of 'Our Universe'

tvN’s “Our Universe” has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the drama!

The latest making-of video begins with Roh Jeong Eui entertaining child actor Park Yu Ho by helping him draw a heart on her palm. Park Yu Ho also sweetly repeats, “I love you,” after Roh Jeong Eui.

While filming outdoors in the cold, Bae In Hyuk tells the camera, “It’s a relief that Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho) is not here on this cold day. He can’t catch a cold,” also expressing concern for Roh Jeong Eui who has light symptoms. When Roh Jeong Eui enters the frame, Bae In Hyuk jokes, “Who caught a cold without permission?”

Park Seo Ham also compliments Bae In Hyuk, mentioning how he stood in front of him during filming despite the cold weather and not actually having to appear on camera.

Although shy at first, Park Yu Ho gets excited to perform on stage as a bumblebee, excitedly moving and jumping around. Finally, the making-of video ends with Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui’s stellar chemistry as they rehearse and execute their kiss scene.

