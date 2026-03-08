Choi Dae Chul And Jo Mi Ryung Cope With The Pain Of Their Cheating Spouses In 'Recipe For Love'

“Recipe for Love” has teased a tense meeting between Choi Dae Chul and Jo Mi Ryung!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Previously, Gong Dae Han (Choi Dae Chul) and Yang Dong Sook (Jo Mi Ryung) learned that their respective partners were cheating on them with each other. Afterwards, Gong Dae Han complained of stomach pain, while Yang Dong Sook was bedridden from the traumatic experience. Nevertheless, the two couldn’t avoid each other in their small neighborhood.

The newly released stills depict Gong Dae Han and Yang Dong Sook sitting while facing each other. Sharing the unlikely pain of betrayal from their partners, their meeting creates a tense atmosphere.

Furthermore, the two appear to be somewhat drunk, raising curiosity for what conversation they could be sharing and what their meeting could mean for their families.

The next two episodes of “Recipe for Love” will air back-to-back on March 8 at 8 p.m. KST.

