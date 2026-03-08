NCT U's 'Make A Wish (Birthday Song)' Becomes NCT's 1st MV To Hit 300 Million Views

NCT has just hit the 300 million mark for the very first time on YouTube!

On March 8 at around 9:50 p.m. KST, NCT U’s music video for “Make A Wish (Birthday Song)” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it NCT’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

NCT U originally released the music video for “Make A Wish (Birthday Song)” on October 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over 5 years, 4 months, and 24 days to hit 300 million views.

Congratulations to NCT U!

