NCT U's "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)" Becomes NCT's 1st MV To Hit 300 Million Views
NCT has just hit the 300 million mark for the very first time on YouTube!
On March 8 at around 9:50 p.m. KST, NCT U’s music video for “Make A Wish (Birthday Song)” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, making it NCT’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.
NCT U originally released the music video for “Make A Wish (Birthday Song)” on October 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over 5 years, 4 months, and 24 days to hit 300 million views.
Congratulations to NCT U!
Watch the hypnotic music video for “Make A Wish (Birthday Song)” again below:
