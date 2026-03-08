Watch: Red Velvet's Irene Announces Comeback Date With 'BIGGEST FAN-TASY' Teaser Film

Watch: Red Velvet's Irene Announces Comeback Date With "BIGGEST FAN-TASY" Teaser Film

Music
Mar 08, 2026
by E Cha

Mark your calendars for Red Velvet’s Irene’s return!

On March 9 at midnight KST, Irene officially announced the date and details for her first-ever solo comeback.

Irene will be releasing her first full-length solo album, “Biggest Fan,” on March 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Irene’s new “BIGGEST FAN-TASY™” teaser for her upcoming comeback below!

