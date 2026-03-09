'The Practical Guide To Love' Ratings Climb To New High As 'Undercover Miss Hong' Ends At No. 1

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is gaining steam!

On March 8, the new romantic comedy starring Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Ki Taek continued its perfect streak of seeing its viewership ratings increase with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Practical Guide to Love” earned its highest ratings to date with its fourth episode, which rose to a nationwide average of 4.8 percent—jumping a full percentage point from its previous episode the night before.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” ended at the top of its time slot. The series finale of the hit drama scored an average nationwide rating of 12.4 percent, making it not only the most-watched show in its time slot but also the most-watched miniseries of Sunday.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” also set a new personal record last night, when its latest episodes earned average nationwide ratings of 18.0 percent and 11.3 percent respectively.

