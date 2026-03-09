Oh Jung Se Transforms Into A Chaebol Heir Seeking To Take Over His Father’s Business In New Drama “Climax”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Climax” has unveiled new stills of Oh Jung Se in character!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Oh Jung Se plays Kwon Jong Wook, a second-generation chaebol heir seeking to claim the throne of WR Group, the third-largest conglomerate in South Korea’s business world. As the eldest son of WR Group Chairman Kwon Se Myeong, he was long regarded as the natural successor.

However, as the family’s power structure begins to shake, his position becomes increasingly precarious. Seizing opportunities that work in his favor, Kwon Jong Wook enters a deadly power struggle surrounding WR Group.

The newly released character stills capture tense moments involving Kwon Jong Wook. The first still shows him seated across the table from someone, continuing a conversation while locking eyes with the person. Holding a fork as he looks at his counterpart, a subtle tension lingers in his gaze and teases the choice he may be preparing to make.

Another still shows Kwon Jong Wook with his arms crossed, lost in deep thought. It points to his role at the center of a power struggle and suggests how he may shape the story moving forward.

The drama explores tension within complex relationships formed by characters with different desires inside a vast power structure where politics, business, and the entertainment industry intersect. Kwon Jong Wook also serves as a key variable in this power game, emerging as a figure who disrupts the balance among the characters.

“Climax” premieres on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for “Climax” with English subtitles:

