FIFTY FIFTY's Hana To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health

FIFTY FIFTY’s Hana will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities.

On March 9, FIFTY FIFTY’s agency ATTRAKT shared the following official statement:

Hello,

This is ATTRAKT.

We would like to sincerely thank TWENY for your continued love and support for FIFTY FIFTY.

We would like to inform you regarding member Hana’s activities.

Hana has recently visited the hospital due to ongoing health concerns and, following medical examination, has been advised by a healthcare professional that she requires sufficient rest and stability for the time being. After careful discussion with Hana and the members, it has been decided that she will temporarily suspend her activities in order to focus on treatment and recovery.

Starting today, FIFTY FIFTY will continue activities as a four-member group. We sincerely apologize for causing concern with this sudden news and kindly ask for your understanding.

Our company will prioritize the artist’s health and do our utmost to support her full recovery.

Thank you.