Heo Sung Tae Makes Special Appearance As Yoo Yeon Seok’s First Ghost Client In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled new stills of Heo Sung Tae in a special appearance!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The drama tells the stories of deceased individuals who suffered unjust fates. Crossing the lines between law and reality, each special case resolves lingering grudges in the living world, creating a distinct episode in every installment.

Among them, actor Heo Sung Tae makes a special appearance in the first episode. He plays Lee Kang Poong, the first client lawyer Shin I Rang has seen since becoming possessed. The reasons he carries grudges and why he remains in the living world are still a mystery.

In a newly released still, Lee Kang Poong’s pale, bloodless face stands out. The scene sparks curiosity about what kind of case will arise from the unusual encounter between the possessed lawyer Shin I Rang and the ghostly client with lingering grudges.

Behind the scenes, a completely different vibe is captured. Yoo Yeon Seok and Heo Sung Tae stand side by side, flashing peace signs and smiling brightly, adding to the cheerful energy on set.

The production team said, “Lee Kang Poong is especially meaningful as the first client to open the world of ‘Phantom Lawyer.’ He is the character who first introduces the unique concept of the ‘grievance-settling defense,’ which resolves the lingering grudges of deceased individuals with unjust fates.”

They added, “We are grateful to actor Heo Sung Tae for willingly taking on this important role. His appearance will properly signal the start of the grievance-settling adventure. Please look forward to his powerful performance in the first broadcast, just four days away.”

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)