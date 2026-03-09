Park Min Young Receives A Gift From Her Late Fiancé In 'Siren's Kiss'

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

Han Seol Ah, the head auctioneer at Royal Auction, once had Yoon Seung Jae (Ha Seok Jin), a restaurant CEO, as the man she promised her future to—so much so that they were even engaged. However, when Yoon Seung Jae suddenly died in a yacht accident, Han Seol Ah’s future was overturned in an instant. Not only did she come under suspicion as a potential insurance-murder suspect, but she also learned of a covert connection between her fiancé and Kim Yoon Ji (Lee Elijah), the deputy auctioneer.

Amid this, Han Seol Ah comes face to face with traces of her deceased fiancé at an unexpected moment, further piquing interest: a package sent by the late Yoon Seung Jae arrives at the front of her home. In the released photos, Han Seol Ah’s face gets starkly pale as she checks the sender’s name on the parcel, ramping up the tension.

The next episode will air on March 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)