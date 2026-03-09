Jung Eun Chae Delivers Shocking Announcement To Lee Na Young And Lee Chung Ah In “Honour”

“Honour” has shared a new glimpse of its next episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that follows three lawyers as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae) teamed up with Baek Tae Joo (Yeon Woo Jin), who was revealed to be the designer of the Connect In app, to prove self-defense for her friend Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), who had been arrested on suspicion of murdering Prosecutor Park Je Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo).

Baek Tae Joo provided a video to Kang Shin Jae showing the full incident. In the footage, Park Je Yeol fired a threatening shot, assaulted three lawyers, and Yoon Ra Young attempted to perform CPR at the scene. Kang Shin Jae submitted the video as evidence, which proved Yoon Ra Young’s claim of self-defense, and she is expected to be released. The next step is for Yoon Ra Young and the three L&J lawyers to hold Connect In users accountable in court.

The newly released stills show the three at Yoon Ra Young’s home with serious facial expressions despite her release.

It appears Kang Shin Jae, who had joined Baek Tae Joo who said, “If you want to save Lawyer Yoon, be willing to come to hell,” ultimately chose to part ways first, making a decision that goes against her friends’ convictions.

For Yoon Ra Young and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah), who do not know that Baek Tae Joo is the designer of Connect In or that Kang Shin Jae made a deal with him, the news comes as a shocking blow.

With Haeil Law Firm representing the Connect In perpetrators, it is clear that L&J can no longer operate under its leadership. Confronted with Kang Shin Jae’s unexpected decision, Yoon Ra Young voices her mix of anger and sorrow, saying, “I never imagined I would lose you like this.”

The production team remarked, “In the March 9 broadcast, Kang Shin Jae makes an irreversible deal with Baek Tae Joo and says goodbye to Yoon Ra Young and Hwang Hyun Jin. Please watch until the very end to see whether her decision will mark the end of the trio’s friendship that has lasted more than 20 years.”

Episode 11 of “Honour” airs on March 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

