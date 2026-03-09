Park Sung Woong Struggles With Scrutiny From Villagers As Newcomer In New Drama “Cabbage Your Life”

The upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

The newly released stills show the villagers of Yeonriri. Among them, Sung Tae Hoon stands out for his confused expressions. After abruptly leaving a successful career to become a farmer, Sung Tae Hoon faces constant challenges under the watchful eyes of villagers led by Chief Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan). With a tough adjustment period ahead, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to adapt to life in Yeonriri.

In more stills, Yeonriri’s veteran group is on full display, led by the village chief couple Im Joo Hyung and Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah), along with Lee Sun Ja (Lee Sun Hee), known for her sharp knowledge of village affairs, and Wang Dong Sik (Park Seok Won), the young, wealthy hardware store owner. Even the mysterious keeper Noh Hyun Gap (Jung Sun Cheol) projects a commanding presence. Viewers are drawn to the dynamics and the reasons behind the hostility toward the new family, Sung Tae Hoon’s household.

Meanwhile, another still feature Officer Park (Choi Woo Jin), Yeonriri’s ideal groom. Officer Park shows heartfelt affection for the village chief couple’s only daughter, Im Bo Mi (Choi Gyu Ri), forming a love triangle with Sung Tae Hoon’s son, Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo), which adds extra intrigue to the story.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

