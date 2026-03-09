Park Sung Woong Dishes On Why He Chose 'Cabbage Your Life,' Reuniting With Lee Soo Kyung, And More

The upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled new stills of Park Sung Woong in character!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Park Sung Woong plays Sung Tae Hoon, who rose to the position of department manager at a major conglomerate purely on ability and works hard for his family. Due to an unexpected transfer, he moves with his family to the rural village of Yeonriri.

Explaining why he chose “Cabbage Your Life,” Park Sung Woong jokingly said, “It was my first time burying something other than a body (in a production).” He added, “I’m originally from Cheongju, but I didn’t grow up in the countryside. Maybe because I have memories of growing up seeing that kind of scenery, the subject of returning to rural life felt fresh to me. As I read the script, the process of building relationships with the villagers and having my heart change over time felt incredibly vivid. While filming, my emotions deepened to the point where I’d tear up thinking about the people in the village, and I wanted to experience something new like that.”

Park Sung Woong also spoke about the genuine chemistry he had with the cast who come together as a family including Lee Soo Kyung, who plays his wife Jo Mi Ryeo, and Lee Jin Woo, who plays his eldest son Sung Ji Cheon. In particular, regarding reuniting with Lee Soo Kyung, with whom he worked in the drama “Dog Knows Everything,” he said, “I worked with actress Lee Soo Kyung on a previous project as well, so our chemistry was great,” further heightening viewers’ anticipation.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)