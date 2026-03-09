Watch: Yoon Jong Hun Gets Entangled With Uhm Hyun Kyung Again Despite His Determination Not To In “Our Happy Days”

KBS1’s new weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has shared its first teaser!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Yoon Jong Hun plays Go Gyeol, a perfect man and model of competence, while Uhm Hyun Kyung portrays Jo Eun Ae, a clumsy woman full of cheerful energy. The two, who became entangled in a bad fate through an unexpected encounter, are brought back together with the help of Jo Eun Ae’s AI friend Joy. They navigate hectic days, each working hard to reach their own goals.

The newly released teaser highlights the stark contrast between Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae.

The teaser begins with passionate AI developer Jo Eun Ae proudly showing off a program she developed. However, she is soon seen being dragged away by building security guards, sparking curiosity. Subsequent scenes hint at the thorny path ahead for Jo Eun Ae. In one, she is shown fleeing after taking part in a protest, while in another, she appears to be confined behind bars. Her desperate cry, “Is my life really going to crash like this?” heightens curiosity about the turbulent future she will face.

The teaser then introduces Go Gyeol. In one scene, he emphasizes that he is the team leader of the Strategic Planning Division at Gangsu Construction. In another, viewers see his principled nature as he criticizes Jo Eun Ae, asking, “Do you really think charging in recklessly like this will solve anything?” His cryptic remark, “I’m going back to where I belong,” hints at a hidden backstory, heightening the tension.

The teaser also highlights the unusual chemistry between Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae. In one scene, an irritated Go Gyeol is heard saying, “Who was it that came out of nowhere and hit me in the face and made my nose bleed?” Despite his firm declaration never to get entangled with her again, the teaser ends with Go Gyeol catching a falling Jo Eun Ae in a waltz-like embrace.

Watch the teaser below!

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

Watch Now

Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)