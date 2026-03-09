Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Begin An Uneasy Partnership In 'Siren's Kiss'

“Siren’s Kiss” has previewed a turning point in Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon’s relationship as they reunite as a client and an insurance company employee!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

Cha Woo Seok is currently digging into the truth, suspicious after Kim Yoon Ji (Lee Elijah)—who had said she would report a suspected insurance murderer—dies in a sudden fall. Among other leads, he presumes Han Seol Ah, who was said to have been in a rivalry with Kim Yoon Ji while she was alive, to be a prime suspect; while investigating her, he discovers that all of Han Seol Ah’s former lovers have died.

However, Han Seol Ah pushes back against Cha Woo Seok’s theory that is painting her as an insurance-murder suspect, responding with a bold provocation and creating a taut, tense standoff. Curiosity grows over how the meticulous psychological battle between Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok will unfold.

Amidst this situation, their relationship shifts once again when Cha Woo Seok is assigned as the fine art insurance manager for Royal Auction, where Han Seol Ah works. In the newly released photos, a cold atmosphere can be felt between Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok as they meet again as employees from partner companies, drawing attention to their inescapable connection.

In particular, images of Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok speaking at close range inside a dark storage vault have also been revealed, heightening the tension.

With countless emotions—wariness, suspicion, and curiosity—mingling in their gazes as they look at each other, attention is focused on what lies ahead for Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok, now forced to keep a dangerous person close at hand.

The next episode will air on March 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

