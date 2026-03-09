Jung Eun Chae Prepares To Marry Yeon Woo Jin Amid Her Fight Against Her Corrupt Mother In “Honour”

“Honour” has unveiled new stills of Jung Eun Chae in a wedding dress!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that follows three lawyers as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae) finally learned the real reason Baek Tae Joo (Yeon Woo Jin) had become engaged to her. He had created the secret prostitution app “Connect In” as part of a plan to expose and destroy a powerful cartel of corrupt elites. To execute his scheme, he placed Kang Shin Jae and the lawyers of L&J onto the chessboard he had carefully designed, using them whenever he needed to amplify issues and attract public attention. Most crucially, Kang Shin Jae turned out to be the daughter of Sung Tae Im (Kim Mi Sook)—the head of the powerful legacy code organization “Haeil,” which Baek Tae Joo aimed to bring down. Provoked by his words that she would understand why Haeil had to disappear if she opened her mother’s safe, Kang Shin Jae opened what felt like Pandora’s box. Inside, she discovered the long-missing list of sexual bribery clients that had vanished from the prosecution’s office 20 years earlier, leaving her in shock.

Yet even in front of her daughter, Sung Tae Im showed no sign of hesitation and remained brazenly confident. Asking, “Did you enjoy being righteous?” she reminded Kang Shin Jae of the harsh truth that the ground she stood on in the name of justice was built upon Haeil—a system that had thrived by protecting power and money while concealing corruption. Kang Shin Jae realized that while she believed she had chosen a different path from her mother, she had in fact been fighting only battles she could win under the wings her mother had given her, mistakenly believing she was changing the world. She also came to understand that Sung Tae Im would deny the existence of “Connect In” to the end and keep protecting her clients, even if it meant leaving Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) imprisoned. Determined to act, Kang Shin Jae used a video given to her by Baek Tae Joo to prove her friend had acted in self-defense—choosing a path that meant she would walk into hell alongside him.

Newly released stills show Kang Shin Jae wearing a wedding dress as she prepares for her marriage to Baek Tae Joo. Preview clips and trailers have also revealed that she holds a USB drive Baek Tae Joo gave her—described as “the detonator that will destroy Haeil, the root of this cartel”—and plans to expose the organization. Meanwhile, her longtime friend Yoon Ra Young, who has known her for 20 years, questions her suspicious actions, saying, “This isn’t like Shin Jae.” This raises curiosity about whether Kang Shin Jae has truly joined forces with the architect of “Connect In” to follow Baek Tae Joo’s plan to destroy Haeil, or whether her actions are part of a much larger scheme to overturn everything.

However, it remains uncertain whether Kang Shin Jae’s whistleblowing will immediately bring Haeil to justice. Sung Tae Im is a formidable villain who has covered up countless scandals while conditioning the public to believe that “even if you are angry, the world will never change.” Known as an iron-willed woman who has never failed to achieve what she wants, she stands as a towering force of corruption. Although the mother and daughter have long clashed while looking in different directions, Kang Shin Jae has now made the drastic choice to sever even their blood ties. Whether her whistleblowing will bring down the powerful Haeil and truly change the world—and what Kang Shin Jae’s true intentions are—remains a major question.

Episode 11 of “Honour” airs on March 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

