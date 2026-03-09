HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon And Kwak Sun Young Join “Brave Detectives” As New MCs For Season 5

The hit crime variety show “Brave Detectives” is returning with Season 5!

On March 9, E Channel announced that “Brave Detectives 5” will premiere on March 27, along with a refreshed MC lineup.

“Brave Detectives” is a crime-themed variety program in which real-life detectives share the investigation processes behind actual cases they solved in the field. Since its first broadcast in 2022, the show has gained popularity for its realistic storytelling while also raising awareness about crime and prevention.

With the new season, the program will see changes to its hosts. Kim Sun Young and Lee Yi Kyung will be departing the show following the end of Season 4. Joining longtime hosts Ahn Jung Hwan and criminal profiler Kwon Il Yong, Kwak Sun Young and HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon will newly join the program as MCs.

“Brave Detectives 5” is set to premiere on March 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

