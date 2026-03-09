BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Agency Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agency has warned of strong legal action against malicious posts targeting the artist.

On March 9, Jennie’s agency OA Entertainment released an official statement announcing that it is currently reviewing various legal measures and plans to take firm action against acts that infringe on Jennie’s reputation, rights, portrait rights, and other intellectual property rights.

The agency also revealed that it has been closely monitoring online communities and social media platforms following the continued spread of false information, defamatory content, malicious slander, and baseless speculation about the artist.

Read the agency’s full statement in English below: