Watch: Kim Doyeon Begins To Form Heartwarming Bond With Eccentric Teacher Jun So Min In New Film '18 Youth'

The upcoming film “18 Youth” has unveiled its main trailer and a new set of stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on a novel, “18 Youth” tells the story of the encounter between Hee Joo (Jun So Min), a high school teacher who is loved by students for her unconventional educational philosophy but scorned by fellow teachers, and Soon Jung (Kim Doyeon), an 18-year-old student who finds her eccentric homeroom teacher annoying. WJSN’s Chu So Jung (Exy) plays Kyung Hee, the top student in Hee Joo’s class who consistently ranks first.

The story unfolds in the classroom as Soon Jung—who harbors the unusual dream of leaving for Africa after graduation—crosses paths with Hee Joo, a teacher who believes in discovering her students’ potential rather than forcing them toward predetermined answers.

The newly released trailer opens with the moment Hee Joo and Soon Jung first meet in the classroom. It begins with a student remarking, “Have you seen the new teacher? She’s a total nutcase,” before the free-spirited Hee Joo makes her appearance and coolly says, “I hate anything bothersome, so don’t come looking for me,” prompting cheers from the students with her easygoing smile.

With the tagline “An awkward youth meets an unusual adult,” the trailer hints at the unique chemistry between cynical 18-year-old Soon Jung—who views the world with a detached attitude—and the unconventional teacher Hee Joo, who focuses on helping her students discover their own potential. As Soon Jung slowly learns to trust others and believe that life’s hardships will eventually pass, Hee Joo remains steadfastly by her side, quietly offering support.

The newly unveiled stills capture the radiant moments of youth, illuminated by warm sunlight filling every corner of the school. From classroom scenes highlighting each character’s personality to lively sports day moments and heartfelt conversations, the images evoke the fresh nostalgia of school days.

Other stills show the teacher and students on a seaside trip, as well as the characters gazing thoughtfully into the distance—hinting at the deeper emotional layers the film will explore.

“18 Youth” is set to hit theaters on March 25.

