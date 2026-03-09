Watch: DAY6's Wonpil Announces Solo Comeback With 'Unpiltered' Teaser

Wonpil is gearing up for his solo comeback!

On March 9, a Sound Film Poster was revealed for the DAY6 member’s first mini album “Unpiltered.”

Following the release of Wonpil’s full studio album “Pilmography” released in February 2022, this upcoming mini album will mark Wonpil’s first solo comeback.

“Unpiltered” is set to be released on March 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser below:

