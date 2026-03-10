Jang Keun Suk In Talks For His First Drama In 3 Years

Jang Keun Suk may be returning to the small screen soon!

On March 10, Hankook Ilbo reported that Jang Keun Suk will be starring in “Hyupban” (working title), potentially making his return to the small screen after approximately three years.

In response to the report, a source from Jang Keun Suk commented, “He is positively reviewing [the offer].”

“Hyupban” is a heartwarming drama that follows the story of gangster Ma Han Sang with exceptional cooking skills who saves a college student from danger and ends up hiding out in their house, exchanging warmth and comfort through warm meals.

Based on a popular Japanese novel and drama, “Hyupban” will be helmed by director Lee Min Woo of “Boys Over Flower,” “Not Others,” and more. Jang Keun Suk has previously starred in numerous hits including “You’re Beautiful,” “Love Rain,” “Bel Ami,” and more. If Jang Keun Suk accepts the role, this will mark his first drama in three years since “Decoy.”

“Hyupban” is set to start filming in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1) (2)