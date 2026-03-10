IU And Byeon Woo Seok Join Forces To Break Free From Their Own Limitations In New Drama 'Perfect Crown' Poster

IU and Byeon Woo Seok become a married couple bound by fate!

MBC’s new Friday–Saturday drama “Perfect Crown” unveiled its first couple poster featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok in character.

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

In the drama, Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi An each face their own limitations due to their respective circumstances: her status as a commoner and his position as the second son of the royal family. Choosing a contract marriage as a way to break free, Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi An will join forces by becoming a unit—husband and wife.

The newly released poster below captures Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi An moving in step as they work to achieve each other’s goals, drawing attention to what they will do next. In their sparkling eyes as they look toward the same place, a steadfast resolve burns bright.

Also commanding attention is the elegant presence of the couple, with outfits and accessories that highlight Korean beauty and represent the royal family.

“Perfect Crown” premieres on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Also check out IU in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”:

Watch Now

Source (1)