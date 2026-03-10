Yoo Yeon Seok Navigates His First Case With Ghost Client Heo Sung Tae In New Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The drama begins after Shin I Rang fails to secure a position at a major law firm and instead opens a law office in Room 501 of Okcheon Building. However, this decision unexpectedly opens the door to another world. As he takes his first steps as a lawyer in a space that was once a shaman’s house, he begins to see the dead, and eventually his first ghost client appears.

The client is Lee Kang Poong (Heo Sung Tae). It has not yet been revealed what kind of request he makes to Shin I Rang, but one thing is clear: he is no ordinary persistent presence.

After their first meeting at the office, he follows Shin I Rang to the butcher restaurant run by Shin I Rang’s mother, Park Kyung Hwa (Kim Mi Kyung), and speaks to him there. He even follows him to a church, where Shin I Rang goes to pray in an attempt to escape the situation. Unable to escape the relentless ghost client, no matter where he goes, Shin I Rang eventually accepts the case.

In the stills, Shin I Rang is seen beginning full preparations for his defense as he digs into the truth behind the case. To track it down, he even conducts an undercover investigation, marking the start of his first “grudge-resolving defense.”

Even as the trial begins, Lee Kang Poong appears and may even possess Shin I Rang, creating an unpredictable situation. As anticipation grows over the uncanny fun and cathartic resolution of Shin I Rang’s strange first case, curiosity is also building about the truth behind it.

The production team said, “The Lee Kang Poong case is the first story that introduces the world of ‘Phantom Lawyer.’ It will be the starting point for showing why Shin I Rang takes on cases involving the dead and how he solves them.”

They added, “The unpredictable chemistry between Yoo Yeon Seok and Heo Sung Tae, combined with entertaining case development, will move at a supernatural pace from the very first episode, promising viewers solid entertainment. Please show a lot of interest and anticipation as the premiere approaches in three days.”

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)