Ha Jung Woo Faces The Realities Of Being A Building Owner In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled new stills of Ha Jung Woo in character!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

In the stills below, Ki Soo Jong leads a bittersweet daily life despite being a building owner. He rides his bicycle to his building, the Seyoon Building, and personally unclogs toilets when tenants report problems.

To pay off loan interest, he takes on delivery jobs and sells secondhand goods in his spare time, spending his days frugally and diligently.

Ki Soo Jong keeps up his struggling daily life to maintain his status as a building owner because he dreams of a big payoff from redevelopment. But his routine is thrown into turmoil when the Seyoon Building faces the threat of auction.

Ha Jung Woo brings the character, an ordinary family man pushed to the edge, to life with natural, everyday acting, raising viewers’ anticipation for the drama.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

