Watch: Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, Jang Da A, And More Fight To Survive An Inescapable Reservoir In “Whispering Water”

The film “Whispering Water” has unveiled a chilling new teaser!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The teaser opens with Su In (Kim Hye Yoon) stepping into water shrouded in thick fog, unable to see what lies ahead, setting the eerie tone from the very start.

When an unidentified figure appears on Salmokji road view, Su In leads the filming crew toward Salmokji, while Ki Tae (Lee Jong Won) worries about her.

Se Jeong (Jang Da A) warns, “Water ghosts are more dangerous than other ghosts because they bewitch people,” and the sudden, unannounced appearance of Kyo Sik (Kim Jun Han) raises the tension even further as strange events begin to unfold at Salmokji.

Among these terrifying events, Kyung Joon (Oh Dong Min) and Sung Bin (Yoon Jae Chan) skip stones that return at terrifying speed, causing the crew to scream in panic. Scenes of Kyung Tae (Kim Young Sung) and Su In confronting an unknown presence in the water intensify the fear.

An old woman warns, “You can’t get out there alive,” and a terrified Sung Bin finally faces the ghost, leaving viewers on edge about the fate of those who step into the inescapable Salmokji.

Watch the full video below!

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)