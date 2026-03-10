Watch: Park Sung Woong Faces His Family’s Backlash After Relocating To Rural Village In “Cabbage Your Life”

Upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has shared a new teaser!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

The newly released teaser captures the daily lives of Sung Tae Hoon, his wife Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung), and their sons Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo), Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk), and Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk), who end up unexpectedly experiencing a countryside getaway after arriving in the rural village of Yeonriri.

Jo Mi Ryeo scolds her husband, saying, “Are you crazy? What have you been doing all this time?” Their teenage son Sung Ji Sang vents his frustration, saying, “People can’t live here. There are ghosts—ghosts!” making it clear that he desperately wants to return to Seoul. As the family members refuse to go along with his plans, Sung Tae Hoon grows increasingly frustrated.

In one scene, Sung Tae Hoon laments, “Company work and raising kids are both so difficult.” In another, his youngest child Sung Ji Gu says, “Dad, you’re disqualified!” When even the eldest son Sung Ji Cheon shows a cold and distant attitude toward him, Sung Tae Hoon’s worries deepen even further.

However, he regains his resolve, declaring, “Dad never gives up.” Will he be able to succeed in both cabbage farming and raising his children? And will Sung Tae Hoon and his family be able to adapt to life in the rural village of Yeonriri?

Watch the teaser below!

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

