Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan Is Determined To Prove Himself No Matter What In New Drama “We Are All Trying Here” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled its first teaser!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The video opens with successful film director Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se) delivering a sharp remark: “Hwang Dong Man should leave this industry. There’s no point in his staying here.” According to Park Kyung Se, there are only two things Dong Man does: “He goes crazy when others succeed, and he’s happy when others fail.” This harsh truth mirrors Dong Man’s intense feelings of inferiority.

Envying his friends’ success, he angrily says to Park Kyung Se, “Write your screenplay like that!” In the next scenes, he’s banging his head against the bus window and shouting in frustration, venting his anger publicly. He seems, in every sense, “a man running wild with no brakes.”

Yet, his inner world is pitiful. Feeling that nothing goes right, he climbs a hill with tears in his eyes, calling out his own name and shouting, “When I can’t prove myself by being successful, I prove myself by falling apart!” as he races through the streets. This raw moment shows his desperate need to be noticed and to leave a mark on the world, even if it means breaking down.

Still, Dong Man does not stop at life’s red lights. Throwing down a challenge with the words, “Try and stop me. See if I’ll stop,” and staring straight ahead, his determined gaze at the end suggests he will eventually turn life’s green light on.

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

