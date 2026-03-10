Kim Kyung Bo And Nam Sang Ji’s Relationship Hits A Rough Patch In “Pearl In Red”

“Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping revenge story about two women who return under false identities to expose the sins and buried truths of the Adele family.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Park Min Joon (Kim Kyung Bo) came into conflict with Kim Dan Hee (Park Jin Hee) after she rejected his plan to study in the United Kingdom. However, he did not give up on his dream of leaving the Adele Group and living freely with Baek Jin Joo (Nam Sang Ji). Meanwhile, Park Tae Ho (Choi Jae Sung) captivated viewers with a tense development by hinting that he would use Choi Yoo Na (Chun Hee Joo) to acquire the company owned by Baek Joon Ki (Nam Sung Jin).

The newly released stills show Baek Jin Joo and Park Min Joon glaring at each other with displeased expressions. Attention is focused on why the two, who had confessed their love and were preparing to study in the U.K. together, have suddenly become so awkward and distant.

Another still captures Choi Yoo Na watching the argument between Baek Jin Joo and Park Min Joon. Her dark expression suggests that an unexpected conflict has occurred among the trio. As Choi Yoo Na has always been jealous of the close relationship between Baek Jin Joo and Park Min Joon, how will this rift impact the story?

The next episode of “Pearl in Red” will air on March 10 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

