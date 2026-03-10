Park Min Young Struggles To Prove Her Innocence In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

Royal Auction’s chief auctioneer Han Seol Ah and deputy auctioneer Kim Yoon Ji (Lee Elijah) had long been locked in a tense rivalry over the chief position. Then, on the night of an auction, Kim Yoon Ji died after suddenly falling in what appeared to be a tragic accident. Within Royal Auction, suspicions arose that Kim Yoon Ji may have made an extreme choice due to her conflict with Han Seol Ah.

Detectives, including Gong Joo Young (Kong Seong Ha), started narrowing down the list of suspects based on video footage capturing an argument between Han Seol Ah and Kim Yoon Ji as well as CCTV footage showing the movements of the two women. Adding to the tension, Royal Auction intern Do Eun Hye (Han Chae Rin) testified that the person who killed Kim Yoon Ji was Han Seol Ah, signaling that the investigation was about to gain momentum. Curiosity is growing over whether Han Seol Ah is truly the real culprit behind Kim Yoon Ji’s death.

The newly released stills depict chief auctioneer Han Seol Ah being arrested on suspicion of murdering Kim Yoon Ji. Unable to even leave the auction house, Han Seol Ah is handcuffed in front of all the clients, with shock written all over her face.

Another photo draws attention to the intense confrontation between Han Seol Ah and detective Gong Joo Young, who arrested her, inside the interrogation room. Having secured both witnesses and evidence, Gong Joo Young presses Han Seol Ah with a piercing gaze. However, Han Seol Ah maintains a confident attitude not only in the interrogation room but also inside the detention cell, raising curiosity about what fate awaits her.

The next episode will air on March 10 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

