Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Share Heartfelt Farewell Ahead Of “Honour” Finale

The stars of “Honour”—Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah—have shared their heartfelt closing remarks ahead of the drama’s finale tonight.

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that follows three lawyers as they confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Lee Na Young, who played celebrity lawyer Yoon Ra Young, led the story by portraying the complex inner world of a character forced to confront a long-hidden past. After discovering the hellish life endured by her daughter Han Min Seo (Jeon So Young)—whom she had believed died in a tragic incident after being adopted—Yoon Ra Young is drawn into the process of uncovering the truth behind “Connect In,” experiencing dramatic upheavals that deepen the story’s emotional weight.

Lee Na Young shared, “Through ‘Honour,’ I was able to face the weight of the emotions within me more deeply.” She added, “It wasn’t an easy journey, but the meaning this project has left for me will stay with me for a long time,” before expressing her gratitude by saying, “I sincerely thank the viewers who stayed with us until the end.”

Jung Eun Chae took on the role of Kang Shin Jae, the head lawyer of L&J, bringing life to the character with strong leadership and unwavering conviction. Determined to uncover the truth behind “Connect In,” Kang Shin Jae never backed down—even risking sacrifice and ultimately making the bold decision to report both her mother Sung Tae Im (Kim Mi Sook) and the organization Haeil, dramatically shaking the power structure at the center of the story.

Jung Eun Chae first shared, “I sincerely thank everyone who has watched and loved ‘Honour’ until now.” Reflecting on the project, she added, “It’s a drama that many staff members and actors poured deep thought and passion into.” She concluded by expressing her hope that “this drama can leave viewers with meaningful questions to reflect on.”

Lee Chung Ah, who portrayed passionate lawyer Hwang Hyun Jin, drove the story forward with her character’s bold action and determination, often taking the lead even in dangerous situations while pursuing the truth behind the case. In particular, her role as the positive force who encouraged and supported her friends during moments when everything seemed on the verge of collapse made her a key pillar of the trio’s solidarity.

Lee Chung Ah remarked, “I believe that when we face our fears and overcome them, the joy of life follows.” She continued, “Through Hyun Jin, I experienced the process of overcoming fear and was reminded once again how precious and meaningful the people who stand by our side truly are.” She added her thanks to the production team and fellow actors who helped bring the story to life and concluded by expressing heartfelt gratitude to viewers who stayed with the drama until the end.

Adding to the excitement for the finale, a surprise spoiler was also revealed: actress Uhm Ji Won will make a special appearance in the final episode. The production team teased, “Uhm Ji Won will leave a strong impression as she appears in the final episode and helps bring the story to a powerful close,” adding that viewers should look forward to seeing what impact her appearance will have on the three lawyers of L&J. They concluded by thanking viewers who have followed the drama’s journey and encouraging them to stay until the very end to see what kind of honor the three lawyers will ultimately protect, even when they are pushed to the breaking point.

The final episode of ENA’s “Honour” airs on March 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Na Young in “Lady Daddy”:

Watch Now

And Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)