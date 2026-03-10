'Boyfriend On Demand' Unveils Individual Posters Of Boyfriends From Virtual Service

Netflix has dropped eye-catching individual posters for the “Boyfriend on Demand” service!

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

In the drama, Seo Mi Rae goes on virtual dates with a diverse array of characters from a chaebol to a doctor, portrayed by a star-studded lineup of special appearances.

Check out the individual posters below!

Seo Eun Ho (Seo Kang Jun)

Choi Si Woo (Lee Soo Hyuk)

Bae Hyun Woo (Ong Seong Wu)

Lee Jae Wook (Lee Jae Wook)

“Single’s Inferno” Participant (Seok Hyun Joon)

Prosecutor (Lee Hyun Wook)

Assassin (Kim Young Dae)

Bodyguard (Moo Jin Sung)

Park Jae Bum (Jay Park)

Firefighter (Lee Sang Yi)

What kind of date would you like to on on if you could choose?

