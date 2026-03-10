Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, And Park Seo Ham Share Closing Remarks Ahead Of 'Our Universe' Final Episodes

tvN’s “Our Universe” is coming to a close!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Ahead of the finale, “Our Universe” unveiled behind-the-scenes shots of Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, Park Seo Ham, and Park Yu Ho shining on set, capturing adorable moments of the actors taking care of child actor Park Yu Ho.

Along with the photos, the actors also shared their closing remarks. Bae In Hyuk shared, “I want to sincerely thank viewers for tuning into ‘Our Universe’ until late at night. Above all, thank you for showing lots of interest and love for actor Park Yu Ho, who plays Woo Joo. I hope that my love for actor Park Yu Ho was conveyed, and I hope I was a clumsy but good uncle and friend to viewers.” He continued, “I felt the greatness of parents once again through this project. I think you will be able to enjoy the drama more until the end if you think about the importance and comfort of family.”

Roh Jeong Eui remarked, “It’s a project that all the actors and staff filmed while sincerely working to fill the set with love. I was really happy as I received lots of love in the time I lived as Hyun Jin. Thank you to all the viewers who loved the drama and our precious Woo Joo. It’ll be great if you could pay attention to the loveable moments of how much Tae Hyung, Hyun Jin, and Woo Joo love and treasure each other until the end.”

Park Seo Ham, who plays Park Yoon Seong, commented, “I hope everyone who watched ‘Our Universe’ fully received the project’s loveable energy, and I hope you were all happy from that energy. Thank you sincerely to all the viewers who loved ‘Our Universe’ and Yoon Seong.” Regarding the finale, Park Seo Ham added, “Please keep watch to see what decisions the three people Yoon Seong, Tae Hyung, and Hyun Jin will make and what influence this will have on Woo Joo.”

The next episode of “Our Universe” will air on March 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

