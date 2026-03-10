Breaking: ENHYPEN Announces Heeseung's Departure From Group + Heeseung Writes Letter To Fans

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung will be parting ways with the group and debuting as a solo artist.

On March 10, ENHYPEN’s agency BELIFT LAB shared the following official statement:

Hello, this is BELIFT LAB. We would like to express our gratitude toward ENGENE for their unwavering support for ENHYPEN and provide information on ENHYPEN’s future activities. BELIFT LAB has given much thought and consideration into ENHYPEN’s future direction and goals. Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it. As such, Heeseung will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members. It’s difficult to relay the whole process through a short notice, but this decision comes after extensive deliberation. We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and Heeseung. ENHYPEN remains committed to sharing energetic performances with ENGENE. Heeseung will be preparing a solo album as an artist under BELIFT LAB. We ask for ENGENE’s continued love and support for ENHYPEN and Heeseung as they start a new chapter of their journey. Thank you.

Following the announcement of his departure, Heeseung took to Weverse to share a handwritten letter.

Hello, this is Heeseung. First of all, I know many ENGENE must have been very surprised to hear this news about me, and I imagine many of you have questions because due to the sudden news. That’s why I wanted to speak to ENGENE directly. The six years I’ve spent have been filled with moments so overwhelming and precious that it’s hard to fully put them into words. Thanks to the members who shared countless emotions with me and to all of you ENGENE who always filled every empty space with your support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt impossible to reach. Those times will remain as some of the brightest moments of my life. I will never forget those moments, and I want to continue being someone who supports ENHYPEN more than anyone else. As I shared the results of the work I’ve been doing with the company, we spent a long time discussing with many people about the best way to present it. After thinking deeply about it for a long time, I made a big decision to follow the direction the company suggested so that I can return to ENGENE with an even better version of myself. As ENGENE all know, I’ve continued working on my own projects and spent a lot of time hoping that one day I could show them to you. There were so many things I wanted to share, but I also didn’t want to push forward only my own desires within the team. I’m well aware of your concerns and the many things being said. I’m working hard to prepare so that I can meet you again as soon as possible. My desire to come back and greet you with a better version of myself is completely sincere. Because ENGENE have always given endless love and support to someone like me who still has so much to improve on, I also feel very sorry knowing how surprised and worried you must be. But I believe those feelings come from the care and interest you have shown me. I will keep moving forward with the great love you have given me engraved in my heart. ENGENE!

Thank you, and I love you.

Source (1) (2)