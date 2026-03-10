Park Jin Young Resigns From His Position As Inside Director At JYP Entertainment

Park Jin Young is stepping down from his position as an inside director at JYP Entertainment.

On March 10, JYP Entertainment announced, “Park Jin Young will resign from his inside director post. At the shareholders’ meeting which will be held on March 26, he will not proceed with the process to be reappointed as an inside director.”

After resigning from the position, Park Jin Young plans to focus on his creative work as an artist, nurturing junior artists, and taking on new external initiatives for the K-pop industry.

