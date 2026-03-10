Jung E Chan Has A Suspicious Meeting With The Mother Of The Woman He Loves In “Doctor Shin”

“Doctor Shin” has shared a glimpse of Jung E Chan and Song Ji In’s mysterious meeting!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Jung E Chan takes on the role of Shin Joo Shin, a genius doctor with brain surgery skills said to be close to miraculous. Song Ji In plays Hyun Ran Hee, the mother of Momo (Baek Seo Ra) and the director of a gallery.

In newly revealed stills, Shin Joo Shin and Hyun Ran Hee met at a poolside, where the genius doctor finds himself in conversation with the mother of the woman he loves. While Shin Joo Shin speaks with his signature expressionless demeanor, Hyun Ran Hee continues the conversation with a bright smile. However, tension rises when one remark from Shin Joo Shin suddenly leaves Hyun Ran Hee visibly startled. What could the two possibly talk about?

“Doctor Shin” premieres on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

