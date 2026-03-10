Yoon Jong Hun Faces His Brother And Father In A Fierce Succession Battle In “Our Happy Days”

KBS1’s upcoming daily drama “Our Happy Days” has unveiled new stills highlighting Yoon Jong Hun’s family dynamics!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

The newly released stills spotlight Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) and his family, who will play a key role in driving the drama’s narrative forward. Here are three intriguing dynamics to look out for within the family!

Yoon Jong Hun – Jung Yoon – Yoon Da Hoon: A Three-Generation Rivalry

Go Gyeol, Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon), and Go Dae Chi (Yoon Da Hoon) are thrust into a fierce succession race after Kangsu Group chairman Go Kang Su (Lee Ho Jae)—who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness—orders them to compete to determine his successor.

As a result, Go Gyeol, who has been living overseas, returns to Korea for the first time in a decade and faces off against his older brother Go Min Ho, who has long viewed him as a lifelong rival, in a high-stakes battle for the inheritance. At the same time, their father Go Dae Chi also finds himself competing against his own sons, raising anticipation about how the relationships among the three men will evolve as they vie for control of the company.

Yoon Da Hoon – Moon Hee Kyung: A Dynamic Couple Bringing Both Comedy And Ambition

Go Dae Chi and his wife Eun Soo Jung (Moon Hee Kyung) will add both humor and ambition to the drama with their lively chemistry.

While Go Dae Chi becomes meek and timid whenever he stands before his father Go Kang Su, he shows a hot-tempered side around the rest of the family. However, he finds himself completely swept up in the pace of his wife Eun Soo Jung, whose cheerful yet somewhat naïve personality often leaves him helplessly following her lead.

Despite their contrasting personalities, the couple proves perfectly in sync—especially when it comes to their shared ambition to secure a stake in Kangsu Group. Their partnership, which constantly teeters between humor and desire, is expected to heighten the drama’s tension.

Yoon Jong Hun And His Warmth Bond With His Grandparents

Suddenly thrown into a fierce battle against both his brother and father for control of Kangsu Group, Go Gyeol is shaken by the unexpected situation. The people who become his refuge are his grandfather Go Kang Su and grandmother Lee Young Hwa (Jung Young Sook).

Go Gyeol harbors deep affection for his grandfather, who has little time left to live, as well as for his grandmother Lee Young Hwa, who is often sidelined by his father Go Dae Chi and mother Eun Soo Jung. The heartfelt love and support of his grandparents are expected to serve as Go Gyeol’s pillar of strength, highlighting the warmth of family bonds even amid a fierce battle for succession.

Through these intertwined relationships, Go Gyeol’s family will portray a multifaceted story—sometimes becoming the center of conflict under one roof, and at other times comforting one another’s hidden wounds. What message will this complex web of family ties ultimately deliver?

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

Watch Now

Source (1)