BLACKPINK's Jisoo To Receive Madame Figaro Rising Star Award At Canneseries 2026

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will be taking home an award at this year’s Cannes International Series Festival!

On March 10, Canneseries announced that Jisoo would be the winner of the 2026 Madame Figaro Rising Star Award, which is awarded each year to a promising personality who has become a major figure in the industry.

The festival also announced that Jisoo would be attending its opening ceremony in Cannes on April 23 in order to receive her award.

Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi shared that Jisoo’s “artistic journey, her ability to conquer new creative territories, and her global aura” had made her the perfect fit for the award.

Jisoo, who first debuted as an actress in the 2021 drama “Snowdrop,” most recently starred in the new Netflix series “Boyfriend on Demand.”

Congratulations to Jisoo!

Source (1)