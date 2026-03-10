Watch: Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, And More Become Entangled In A Power Battle In 'Climax' Trailer

ENA has unveiled a highlight trailer for its upcoming drama “Climax”!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

The new trailer opens on Bang Tae Seob starting out at the bottom as he says in voice-over, “I wanted to stand at the top of the world and look down on them.” Amidst glimpses of his struggle to rise to the top, he continues, “I needed a key to open that kingdom: Chu Sang Ah.”

Next, the trailer introduces Bang Tae Seob’s wife Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won), a former A-list actress. As cracks form in his his complicated marriage, Bang Tae Seob says, “When I looked at her, I saw myself. So I wanted to make her mine, and I thought I’d succeeded. But these days, I’m starting to think that I was mistaken.”

Chu Sang Ah proves just as determined to reclaim her position at the top, saying, “My pride’s already been stomped on. If I can turn the tables by being stomped on some more, that’s what I’ll do. It’s better to be shattered than to wither.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung Won (Nana) is introduced as a “game-changer” who shakes up Bang Tae Seob and Chu Sang Ah’s marriage. In an interview, she says, “Ever since I was young, I’ve idolized actress Chu Sang Ah.” However, behind the scenes, she acts as an informant for Bang Tae Seob, who tells her, “My wife is hiding something. Look into it for me.”

The wealthy and powerful Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young) is seen partying and threatening Chu Sang Ah, who warns her, “Let’s not go that far.” Lee Yang Mi coldly replies, “Is this the time for you to be playing games of pride?” Later, she remarks with a smirk, “I need to be the one holding the strings. I can’t stand the thought of being someone else’s puppet.”

Finally, Kwon Jong Wook (Oh Jung Se) is described as a chaebol heir aiming for the throne. When he asks Bang Tae Seob why he should trust him, the prosecutor replies, “Is there a stronger bond than when two people’s needs align?”

As Bang Tae Seob and Chu Sang Ah’s marriage begins to fall apart, she accuses him of “just trying to use me for your grand ambitions.” Lee Yang Mi then warns, “I’m telling you, you still haven’t seen the real Chu Sang Ah hidden under that mask.” The trailer ends with Bang Tae Seob declaring, “My goal is stand at the top of South Korea.”

Watch the full highlight trailer below!

“Climax” premieres on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now