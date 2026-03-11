'Honour' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Siren's Kiss' Rises

ENA’s “Honour” went out on an all-time high in viewership!

On March 10, the legal mystery thriller ended on the highest ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of “Honour” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.7 percent: a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “Siren’s Kiss” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Honour”!

Source (1) (2)