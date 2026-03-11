Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Enjoy Loving Moments In “Our Universe”

Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui begin a sweet romance “Our Universe”!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin realized their true feelings and shared a kiss, signaling the start of their romance.

The newly released stills below show the pair growing closer as a couple. Sitting together at the dining table, they joke around and hold hands, creating a warm atmosphere. Their relationship shifting from in-laws to lovers adds to the excitement.

More stills show Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin on a trip with Sun Woo Joo (Park Yu Ho). Sun Tae Hyung holds a camera, Woo Hyun Jin smiles brightly, and Sun Woo Joo strikes a peace sign, radiating cozy vibes.

However, a pre-released preview video showed a scene in which Woo Hyun Jin receives mail from the family court. Attention is now focused on what kind of change may come for the two amid their happy atmosphere.

The production team said, “Sweet moments between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin, who have entered lovey-dovey mode, will be depicted. Please stay tuned to see what changes the unexpected news will bring to their relationship.”

The next episode of “Our Universe” will air on March 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Catch up on “Our Universe” with English subtitles below:

Source (1)