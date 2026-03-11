IU And Byeon Woo Seok Shock The Nation With Their Marriage Announcement In New Drama 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has released new stills featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok in character!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

In the drama, Sung Hee Joo, the head of Castle Beauty, has it all—beauty, ability, and wealth—but because the authority of the aristocratic class is so powerful, she constantly runs up against the limits of her status as a commoner and a child born out of wedlock.

Prince Yi An likewise wins the support of the Korean public thanks to his striking looks and innate dignity, yet he lives with himself hidden away due to his position as the royal family’s second son—a role in which he must neither shine nor raise his voice.

When Sung Hee Joo and Prince Yi An suddenly announce their marriage, 21st-century constitutional-monarchy Korea is thrown into an uproar. Amid rising suspicion about what truly lies behind the relationship between Sung Hee Joo and Prince Yi An, the newly released stills capture everything from their past and present to their future, tracing the path that leads Sung Hee Joo and Prince Yi An to become husband and wife.

The photos from their days as students at the Royal School raise curiosity about the two of them and their memories from those school years.

Also intriguing is the sight of the pair—who first met as influential figures representing the business world and the royal family—gradually growing closer to each other after becoming newlyweds.

Viewers are curious about what inevitable story could have led Sung Hee Joo and Prince Yi An to become a married couple despite the gulf in their social status.

“Perfect Crown” premieres on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

