Lee Yoo Mi Joins Kim Nam Gil In Talks For New Sci-Fi Drama

Lee Yoo Mi may star in a new drama alongside Kim Nam Gil!

On March 11, Lee Yoo Mi’s agency stated that she has received an offer to appear in the upcoming SBS drama “Nightmare” (literal translation) and is positively reviewing it.

“Nightmare” is a sci-fi hero drama set in a world where artificial intelligence (AI) can enter human dreams and design nightmares for criminals. Instead of going to prison, offenders face a dark hero’s “nightmare” that keeps them from sleeping for even a single night. The series focuses on a story of technology that manipulates the human subconscious and the large-scale crimes tied to it.

Lee Yoo Mi has been offered the role of Jang Gyu Eun, a police officer haunted by a tragic childhood accident. Gyu Eun is a character who overcomes her horrific past and pursues revenge without hesitation.

Earlier on March 6, it was reported that Kim Nam Gil will take on the male lead role. In response to the report, Kim Nam Gil’s agency GILSTORY ENT stated the same day, “Kim Nam Gil has received an offer to appear in ‘Nightmare’ and is reviewing it. His participation has not been confirmed.”

Kim Nam Gil is in talks to play Kim Tae Yi, a detective in the Violent Crimes Unit 1 at the Southern Police Station. A detective with sharp judgment and relentless investigative skills, he handles dangerous investigations within the police force. Despite losing his parents at a young age, Kim Tae Yi possesses a strong sense of justice and is a unique figure, often wielding a knife instead of a gun in the field.

“Nightmare” is currently in pre-production and is expected to start filming soon. Stay tuned for more updates!

