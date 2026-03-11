Kim Go Eun Teases The New Season With A Radiant Smile In 'Yumi's Cells 3' Poster

TVING’s original series “Yumi’s Cells 3” has unveiled its first teaser poster!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

Returning after three years, “Yumi’s Cells 3” follows Yumi, once an ordinary office worker, as she becomes a star author after much hard work. Although she achieves great success as a romance novelist who captures the hearts of her readers, love remains the most difficult challenge for Yumi. The village of her cells seems to be in a state of quiet pause with nothing exciting happening until the arrival of Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), who brings a refreshing change to Yumi’s life.

The teaser poster immediately draws attention with Yumi’s lovable, radiant smile. The line, “It’s been a while—this soft, melty feeling in my heart,” signals the start of a new story that will once again shake up Yumi’s cells’ village.

The return of Yumi’s adorable cells—still devoted solely to her—adds to the excitement, from the Love Cell, which played a major role last season, to the Writer Cell as well as other cells that laugh and cry with Yumi. On top of that, a brand-new cell—wearing a heart on its head and holding the number 3 symbolizing the third season—sparks curiosity about what kind of performance it will bring.

Kim Jae Won stars as Soon Rok, a producing director (PD) in the editorial department at Julie Publishing, who is assigned to Yumi and delivers not-so-sweet “hard truths” despite his sweet-looking face. Anticipation grows over what kind of chemistry Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won will showcase.

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST as the follow-up to “Siren’s Kiss.”

Until then, binge-watch “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Also check out “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)