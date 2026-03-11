Kim Nam Gil Makes Special Appearance As Ha Jung Woo’s Brother-In-Law In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”

Kim Nam Gil is set to make a special appearance in his close friend Ha Jung Woo’s upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Kim Nam Gil plays Kim Kyun, the younger brother of Kim Sun (Im Soo Jung) and the brother-in-law of Ki Soo Jong. Kim Kyun is a reliable younger brother to Kim Sun and shares a close, brotherly bond with Ki Soo Jong. As a detective in the violent crimes unit, he plays a key role when Ki Soo Jong faces the risk of losing his building in an auction, investigating the forces behind the threat.

The stills show Ki Soo Jong sharing his worries with Kim Kyun. Ha Jung Woo and Kim Nam Gil display a seamless connection, communicating with just a look, capturing the bond between brothers-in-law.

In additional stills below, Kim Nam Gil flashes a sharp gaze, using his detective instincts, teasing what he might have discovered during the investigation.

The production team said, “Actor Kim Nam Gil will appear as a key figure driving the story from the first episode, delivering a powerful presence. We are grateful to Kim Nam Gil for giving a performance that goes beyond a special appearance.”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

