Oh Jung Se Is A Successful Film Director With Inferiority Complex Toward Koo Kyo Hwan In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled new stills of Oh Jung Se in character!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Oh Jung Se plays film director Park Kyung Se, one of Hwang Dong Man’s successful friends. Park Kyung Se, part of Gobak Film, is a director who has built a strong career with five feature-length films. Although he is in a well-established, successful position in the industry, cracks begin to show after his latest film “The Second Sister Without Arms” suffers a disastrous box office failure.

Park Kyung Se becomes unsettled, reacting with anger to every word Hwang Dong Man, a 20-year aspiring director, says, and every line he writes. It raises the question of why the accomplished Park Kyung Se feels such insecurity toward Hwang Dong Man, who seems like nothing.

The stills clearly show the fragile psychology beneath the successful director Park Kyung Se. One still shows him taking the microphone for a stage greeting, projecting the confidence of a veteran director, yet a faint smile hints at hidden anxiety.

The next stills offer a sharp contrast. In one, he stares at a monitor as he works intensely, and in another, he clenches his jaw with a tense expression, struggling to prove he is never the same “worthless type” as Hwang Dong Man. Paradoxically, he is also the character who reacts most strongly and crumbles at Hwang Dong Man’s mere presence or a single word from him.

The production team said, “Oh Jung Se brings the character of Park Kyung Se, a successful director on the surface, to life with chilling detail that reveals the swirling inferiority complex beneath.”

They added, “Please look forward to the magical performance and immersive experience that ‘acting master’ Oh Jung Se, known for his unmatched character interpretation in every project, will bring to ‘We Are All Trying Here.’”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his recent film “Hi-Five” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)